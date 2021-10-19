Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,617,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 19.2% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 41.22. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $80.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.