Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Universal Insurance worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $419.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.90 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 2.44%. Analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $278,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $816,200. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

