Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 394.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $751.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.