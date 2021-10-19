Citigroup Inc. Has $183,000 Holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Cato were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CATO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Cato in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Cato in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Cato during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Cato during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in The Cato during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

CATO opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The Cato Co. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.75 million during the quarter. The Cato had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

The Cato Profile

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

