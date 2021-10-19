Citigroup Inc. Has $213,000 Position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,078 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,494,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 63.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 656,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 47.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 23,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADAP. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

