Citigroup Inc. Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 79.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $94.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

