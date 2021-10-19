Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C opened at $71.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $145.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 13.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 156.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $209,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 189,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 8.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.