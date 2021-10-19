Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.70.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.
NYSE CLH traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $110.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,427. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $110.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.14 and its 200 day moving average is $95.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.75.
In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,447.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $204,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $205,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
