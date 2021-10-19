Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE CLH traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $110.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,427. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $110.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.14 and its 200 day moving average is $95.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.75.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,447.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $204,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $205,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

