Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $349,000 in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,525,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,870,000.

NASDAQ CMAX opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80. CareMax, Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $18.42.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

