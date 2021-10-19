Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 113 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at $1,214,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at $20,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTN stock opened at $342.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.96 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.85. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $227.34 and a one year high of $353.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 110.34%.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total transaction of $825,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

