Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 9,000 Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,910,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 158,533 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 397,771 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,836,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 486.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 334,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Conn’s news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.19. Conn’s, Inc. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

