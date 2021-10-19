Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLTW. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 125.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 151.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $244.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

