Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CWAN has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE CWAN opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

