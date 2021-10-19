Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.90.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,209. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.57. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
