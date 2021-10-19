Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,209. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.57. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,104,000 after buying an additional 181,635 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 36,377 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 509.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after buying an additional 149,031 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.