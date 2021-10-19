Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

KOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of KOF opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,046,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,373,000 after purchasing an additional 152,392 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 986,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at $51,141,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,041,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 424,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after buying an additional 36,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.