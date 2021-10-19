Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) in a research report report published on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codex DNA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Codex DNA stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. 2,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,903. The company has a quick ratio of 18.52, a current ratio of 18.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14. Codex DNA has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Codex DNA will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,227,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $770,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

