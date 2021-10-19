Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 793.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGEAF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

Shares of CGEAF opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $69.98 and a 52-week high of $98.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.02.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

