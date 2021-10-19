Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,073,280 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 409,328 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $628,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,058 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,665. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

