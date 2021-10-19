Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.93 million.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.820-$0.820 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.33 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.22.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $38.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

