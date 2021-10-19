Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Holdings Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Cohu worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1,258.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In other news, Director Yon Jorden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $92,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu stock opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.77. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

