Coldstack Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.77 or 0.00004476 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Coldstack has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $262,739.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00066479 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00072547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00102134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,673.84 or 0.99813930 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.92 or 0.06096443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00023572 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.