Collateral Pay (COLL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14,383.00

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $14,383.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00064287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00067404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00098511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,990.82 or 0.99761337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.18 or 0.05919776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00020690 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

