CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday

According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

CLGN traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $16.48. 8,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,605. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $93.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $24.26.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 million. Research analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $734,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

