Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Position Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 92.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,284 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,337,000 after buying an additional 686,986 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth approximately $22,727,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 38.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 271,170 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 6.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,986,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,679,000 after purchasing an additional 187,908 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,896,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

COLB opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.35 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

