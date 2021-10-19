Comerica (CMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Comerica to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Comerica to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. Comerica has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comerica stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Comerica worth $61,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

