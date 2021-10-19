Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €5.91 ($6.96).

CBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

CBK stock opened at €6.21 ($7.30) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 1-year high of €6.87 ($8.08). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.32.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

