Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,506 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.60% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 39,700.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.43.

