Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

THC opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $76.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.