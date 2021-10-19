Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MYI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 11.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 192,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 174,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

