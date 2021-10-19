Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 167 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in RH by 5.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of RH by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,200,000 after buying an additional 26,991 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of RH by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.33.

RH stock opened at $689.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $682.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $667.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 1-year low of $330.64 and a 1-year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. RH’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

