Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 2,831.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $120.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.39 and a 200-day moving average of $107.96. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $126.09.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.