Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases Shares of 9,062 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,220,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 2,882.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after acquiring an additional 864,719 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,731,000 after buying an additional 33,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

In other news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $10,972,223.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $153,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 395,400 shares of company stock valued at $24,550,626.

DOCN opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

