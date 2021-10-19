Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter worth $84,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 99.9% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period.

GXC opened at $114.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.94. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12-month low of $106.42 and a 12-month high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

