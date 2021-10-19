Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,161,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 133,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $168,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 343.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 316,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 278,582 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1,462.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 187,150 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $9,612,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVLT. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

In other news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.24. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

