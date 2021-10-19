Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Down to $5.97

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.97, but opened at $5.85. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 1,360 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELP. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter worth $27,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter worth $41,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter worth $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 900.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 38,844 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 224.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 29,588 shares during the period. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.