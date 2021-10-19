Comparing Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) & George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Arko has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, George Weston has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Arko and George Weston’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $3.91 billion 0.31 $13.19 million $0.14 69.71 George Weston $40.84 billion 0.41 $718.88 million N/A N/A

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Arko.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arko and George Weston, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25 George Weston 0 1 5 0 2.83

Arko currently has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.78%. George Weston has a consensus price target of $146.67, suggesting a potential upside of 32.20%. Given George Weston’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe George Weston is more favorable than Arko.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.7% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of George Weston shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and George Weston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko N/A -0.35% -0.02% George Weston 1.18% 9.25% 2.59%

Summary

George Weston beats Arko on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About George Weston

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services. The Choice Properties segment pertains to Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Weston foods segment produces baked goods. The company was founded by George Weston in 1882 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

