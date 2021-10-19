Comparing Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) and New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) and Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get New Relic alerts:

This table compares New Relic and Tuya’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic $667.65 million 7.11 -$192.61 million ($2.60) -28.17 Tuya $179.87 million 25.39 -$66.91 million N/A N/A

Tuya has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Relic.

Profitability

This table compares New Relic and Tuya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic -35.19% -54.44% -16.25% Tuya N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of New Relic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Tuya shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of New Relic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for New Relic and Tuya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic 1 8 2 0 2.09 Tuya 0 0 2 0 3.00

New Relic presently has a consensus target price of $72.86, suggesting a potential downside of 0.54%. Tuya has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. Given Tuya’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tuya is more favorable than New Relic.

Summary

Tuya beats New Relic on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc., engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries. The company was founded by Lewis Cirne in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc. operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also provides a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. The company offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, healthcare, education, energy, and agriculture industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.