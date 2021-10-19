Compass Group (LON:CPG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Compass Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,505 ($19.66).

CPG stock opened at GBX 1,454.50 ($19.00) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,490.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,639.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,029 ($13.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £25.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.80.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

