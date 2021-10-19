Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.00 Million

Analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to post sales of $116.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.50 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $135.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year sales of $585.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $595.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $622.23 million, with estimates ranging from $610.10 million to $635.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial cut Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of CMTL traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. 4,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,850. The stock has a market cap of $589.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

