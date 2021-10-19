Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,946.93

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1,946.93 and traded as high as C$2,229.25. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,223.53, with a volume of 31,252 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSU. CIBC increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,100.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2,128.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.12 billion and a PE ratio of 108.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2,135.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1,946.93.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$18.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$14.44 by C$4.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 65.1793304 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

