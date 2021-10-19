CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Shares Sold by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,944,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in CONX by 230.1% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 72,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 50,653 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CONX by 5.6% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 6,158,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after buying an additional 325,751 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CONX opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. CONX Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

