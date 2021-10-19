Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Cool Technologies shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1,210,473 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

Cool Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WARM)

Cool Technologies, Inc is an intellectual property and product development company. It provides thermal dispersion technologies and their application to various product platforms. The company was founded by Timothy J. Hassett and Mark Michael Hodowanec on July 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.