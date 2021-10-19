Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.49.

CPPMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

CPPMF stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $662.42 million and a PE ratio of 7.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.65 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 22.82%.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.