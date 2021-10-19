CoStar Group (CSGP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CoStar Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $94.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.70. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $95.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.74, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.59.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

