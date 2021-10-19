Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.75 Billion

Brokerages expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to post sales of $47.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.51 billion and the lowest is $47.02 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $43.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $211.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.44 billion to $214.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $227.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $224.30 billion to $230.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $465.94. The stock had a trading volume of 75,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,371. The firm has a market cap of $205.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $453.91 and a 200 day moving average of $412.63. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $470.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $425,280,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

