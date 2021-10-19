Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 563.40 ($7.36).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSP shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 552 ($7.21) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of LON:CSP opened at GBX 474.60 ($6.20) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. Countryside Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 319.80 ($4.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 579.50 ($7.57). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 525.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 515.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.29.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

