Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 269,700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 346,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.84 million, a PE ratio of 67.02 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $256.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVLG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.