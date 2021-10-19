Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.90 Per Share

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Covestro in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan anticipates that the company will earn $4.90 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covestro’s FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, June 21st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covestro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $32.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45. Covestro has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Covestro had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

