Cowen Initiates Coverage on Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

THRN opened at $7.90 on Monday. Thorne Healthtech has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thorne Healthtech stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP owned about 0.07% of Thorne Healthtech at the end of the most recent quarter.

