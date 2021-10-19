Cowen Initiates Coverage on Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
THRN opened at $7.90 on Monday. Thorne Healthtech has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $8.90.
