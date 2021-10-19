Cpwm LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.70.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $198.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.63 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $108.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.